Photo: Omar Abdisalan/UN Photo

Abdirahman Omar Osman, the Mayor of Mogadishu and Governor of Benadir Regional Administration, speaks at the inauguration of a perimeter wall for the future office of Somalia's National Independent Electoral Commission in Mogadishu on 26 March 2018.

A blast was reported at the Banadir administration headquarters, just after UN envoy to Somalia James Swan has left the centre after he had talks with Mogadishu mayor.

The explosion was followed by heavy gunfire, according to the eyewitnesses.

Somali security forces cordoned off the scene after the attack and details of the casualties remained unclear as to the situation is tense.