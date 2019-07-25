Namibia: Earthquake Hits Khorixas

THE Ministry of Mines and Energy has confirmed that an earthquake occurred 44 kilometres northwest of Khorixas in the Kunene region on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy executive director, Gloria Simubali in a media statement on Wednesday explained that the earthquake was recorded at about 16h32 on all 10 stations of the Namibian seismology network.

These stations are located in Windhoek, Tsumeb, Kamanjab, Opuwo, Katima Mulilo, Gobabis, Karibib, Aus, Ariamsvlei and Rundu.

The earthquake, she said, was shallow at a depth of less than 10 kilometres with local magnitude of 4.1 Mc, adding that the Geological Survey of Namibia will send out a team to the area on Thursday to assess the situation and gather information on the event from affected communities.

The deputy executive director further advised that in case of an earthquake, people must stay and face away from windows and watch out for falling objects.

"If you find yourself indoors, if possible try to go outside safely, otherwise stand near door frames or get refuge by going under the table.

"If you are outdoors, find a clear spot away from buildings, trees and power lines," she concluded.

- Nampa.