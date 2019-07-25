24 July 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Earthquake Hits Khorixas

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE Ministry of Mines and Energy has confirmed that an earthquake occurred 44 kilometres northwest of Khorixas in the Kunene region on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy executive director, Gloria Simubali in a media statement on Wednesday explained that the earthquake was recorded at about 16h32 on all 10 stations of the Namibian seismology network.

These stations are located in Windhoek, Tsumeb, Kamanjab, Opuwo, Katima Mulilo, Gobabis, Karibib, Aus, Ariamsvlei and Rundu.

The earthquake, she said, was shallow at a depth of less than 10 kilometres with local magnitude of 4.1 Mc, adding that the Geological Survey of Namibia will send out a team to the area on Thursday to assess the situation and gather information on the event from affected communities.

The deputy executive director further advised that in case of an earthquake, people must stay and face away from windows and watch out for falling objects.

"If you find yourself indoors, if possible try to go outside safely, otherwise stand near door frames or get refuge by going under the table.

"If you are outdoors, find a clear spot away from buildings, trees and power lines," she concluded.

- Nampa.

Namibia

Ninth Joint Commission Set for Namibia

President Mnangagwa is today expected to leave for Namibia on a three-day State visit that will coincide with the ninth… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.