Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Injured in Suicide Blast in Somali Capital

The mayor of Mogadishu, Eng Abdirahman Omar Osman Yarisow was wounded after a suicide bomber has walked into his office and detonated explosives on Wednesday.
Several Mogadishu administration officials were reported to have been killed, and the Mayor has been evacuated to a hospital where he is currently being operated.
The explosion happened at Mogadishu municipality headquarters on Wednesday afternoon hours after UN envoy held a meeting with the mayor and district commissioners.
No has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, but, Al-Shabaab carried out suck attacks in the capital for the past few years.