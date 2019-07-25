24 July 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Injured in Suicide Blast in Somali Capital

Photo: Omar Abdisalan/UN Photo
Abdirahman Omar Osman, the Mayor of Mogadishu and Governor of Benadir Regional Administration, speaks at the inauguration of a perimeter wall for the future office of Somalia's National Independent Electoral Commission in Mogadishu on 26 March 2018.

The mayor of Mogadishu, Eng Abdirahman Omar Osman Yarisow was wounded after a suicide bomber has walked into his office and detonated explosives on Wednesday.

Several Mogadishu administration officials were reported to have been killed, and the Mayor has been evacuated to a hospital where he is currently being operated.

The explosion happened at Mogadishu municipality headquarters on Wednesday afternoon hours after UN envoy held a meeting with the mayor and district commissioners.

No has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, but, Al-Shabaab carried out suck attacks in the capital for the past few years.

UN Condemns Attack On Mayor's Office

The UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan, strongly condemns the suicide attack that… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

