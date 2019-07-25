Somalia: UN Envoy Condemns Attack On Mogadishu Mayor's Office

Photo: Omar Abdisalan/UN Photo

Abdirahman Omar Osman, the Mayor of Mogadishu and Governor of Benadir Regional Administration, speaks at the inauguration of a perimeter wall for the future office of Somalia's National Independent Electoral Commission in Mogadishu on 26 March 2018.

The UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan, strongly condemns the suicide attack that took place in the offices of Mogadishu's mayor today and which has reportedly led to casualties, with the mayor among them.

"I deplore this heinous attack which not only demonstrates a violent disregard for the sanctity of human life, but also targets Somalis working to improve the lives of their fellow Somalis in the Mogadishu-Banadir region," Mr. Swan said. "The United Nations stands with the people and government of Somalia in their rejection of such terrorist acts, and our thoughts are with the victims of this attack."

Initial media reports indicate that a suicide bomb was detonated within the municipal premises during a meeting, leaving several people dead and injured. According to reports, Mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman 'Engineer Yarisow' has been injured.

The UN Special Representative had met the mayor and members of his team earlier in the day to hear first-hand about the progress and challenges in the capital and surrounding area.

Mr. Swan, who also heads the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), extends his condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to the injured.