Botswana Promises Kenya Support

Nairobi — Botswana has pledged to support Kenya's bid to become United Nations Security Council non-permanent member.

President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi said during a press briefing in Kenya Tuesday that the gesture underscored Botswana's resolve to nourish and strengthen deep rooted bilateral relations existing between the two countries.

He said Botswana trusted Kenya with issues that it desired to bring to the attention of the United Nations due to the country's stability and readiness to engage meaningfully on matters of common interest.

Dr Masisi, who was on a three-day state visit to Kenya, said Botswana continued to cherish long standing bilateral relations which glued the two nations together.

President Dr Masisi described bilateral talks he held with his Kenyan counterpart, President Uhuru Kenyatta as warm, cordial and deep.

"We in Botswana remain committed to our pan-Africanist outlook. So given our shared values that have been in existence for a long time, it is only logical that we engage each other and tackle challenges besieging us whether in ICT space, transport and logistics and so on," he said.

President Kenyatta concurred that the visit by President Masisi gave the two African nations an opportunity to explore further ways to strengthen existing relations underpinned by long standing historical friendship.

He said the engagements were meant to promote socio-economic development of the peoples of the two countries and indeed the entire continent.

Official talks between the two heads of state were characterised by the signing of agreements including on double taxation avoidance, bilateral air service as well as a memorandum on cooperation in the ICT field.

President Masisi laid a wreath at the tomb of Kenya's founding president, Jomo Kenyatta, before proceeding to the UN's Nairobi offices where he held deliberations with the organisation's top brass on pertinent issues of mutual interest with a view to advance the welfare of the people of Botswana.

He was also planted a tree at the UN premises.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>