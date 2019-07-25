Somalia: Female Suicide Bomber Kills 7 BRA Officials Mayor Injured

Photo: Omar Abdisalan/UN Photo

Abdirahman Omar Osman, the Mayor of Mogadishu and Governor of Benadir Regional Administration, speaks at the inauguration of a perimeter wall for the future office of Somalia's National Independent Electoral Commission in Mogadishu on 26 March 2018.

At least seven Benaadir Regional Administration officials were on Wednesday evening killed when a female suicide bomber detonated herself after accessing the meeting hall of the Municipality Headquarters in the capital Mogadishu, Radio Dalsan reports.

Mogadishu Mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman was injured in the attack and underwent multiple surgeries as he awaited to be airlifted out of the country for specialiased treatment.

The District commissioners for Waberi Mahad Elmi Shangani's Zahra Markeyzi and Abdiaziz's Sahab Abdullahi are among the dead.

Alshabaab through it's affiliated media outlet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The group claimed it targeted United Nations envoy to Somalia James Swan in the attack.

Swan had earlier held a meeting with Mayor Osman at the Municipality headquarters.

Also killed are three directors and legal adviser to the Mayor.

Radio Dalsan has learnt that last week intel had been shared of a possible suicide attack on several government interests including the Municipality headquarters.

Police yet investigating but early reports saying a female suicider exploded in the conference room.