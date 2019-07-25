Rwanda: Gasogi, Heroes Promoted to Topflight League

The two sides will replace Kirehe and Amagaju who were relegated from the Azam Rwanda Premier League last month.

Wednesday

Semi-finals

Gasogi 1-1 Sorwathe (Aggr. 2-1)

Etoile de l'Est 3-1 Heroes (Aggr. 3-3*)

Gasogi United and Heroes FC have been promoted to the Azam Rwanda Premier League after reaching the final of the second division league.

Marcel Lomami's Gasogi set the final date with Heroes after seeing off Sorwathe 2-1 over the two legs of their semi-final tie. The two sides played out a 1-all draw in the decisive clash on Wednesday, Gasogi progressed courtesy of their 1-0 first-leg win last week.

At the end of it all, on Wednesday, misfiring Sorwathe only had themselves at blame after squandering several chances - including a missed penalty by Barak Irakiza in the 57th minute - that could have earned them a historic ticket to the topflight league.

Striker Yves Habimana had put Gasogi ahead on the half-hour mark, and it was not until the 64th minute that Télesphore Nshimiyimana equalized.

Gasogi United coach Marcel Lomami is lifted aloft by players, staff and fans after the crucial draw at Kigali Stadium. / Sam Ngendahimana

In another thrilling semi-final, Heroes also landed their promotion to first division football next season, on away goal advantage, following their 3-1 defeat to Etoile de l'Est in the return leg. Heroes had won the first-leg 2-0 last week.

The final showdown between the two newly promoted sides is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, at Kigali Stadium.

The 2019/2020 Azam Rwanda Premier League kicks-off on September 13.