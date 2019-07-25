24 July 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Gasogi, Heroes Promoted to Topflight League

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

The two sides will replace Kirehe and Amagaju who were relegated from the Azam Rwanda Premier League last month.

Wednesday

Semi-finals

Gasogi 1-1 Sorwathe (Aggr. 2-1)

Etoile de l'Est 3-1 Heroes (Aggr. 3-3*)

Gasogi United and Heroes FC have been promoted to the Azam Rwanda Premier League after reaching the final of the second division league.

Marcel Lomami's Gasogi set the final date with Heroes after seeing off Sorwathe 2-1 over the two legs of their semi-final tie. The two sides played out a 1-all draw in the decisive clash on Wednesday, Gasogi progressed courtesy of their 1-0 first-leg win last week.

At the end of it all, on Wednesday, misfiring Sorwathe only had themselves at blame after squandering several chances - including a missed penalty by Barak Irakiza in the 57th minute - that could have earned them a historic ticket to the topflight league.

Striker Yves Habimana had put Gasogi ahead on the half-hour mark, and it was not until the 64th minute that Télesphore Nshimiyimana equalized.

Gasogi United coach Marcel Lomami is lifted aloft by players, staff and fans after the crucial draw at Kigali Stadium. / Sam Ngendahimana

In another thrilling semi-final, Heroes also landed their promotion to first division football next season, on away goal advantage, following their 3-1 defeat to Etoile de l'Est in the return leg. Heroes had won the first-leg 2-0 last week.

The final showdown between the two newly promoted sides is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, at Kigali Stadium.

Heroes and Gasogi will replace Kirehe and Amagaju who were relegated from the topflight league at the end of the 2018/2019 season last month.

The 2019/2020 Azam Rwanda Premier League kicks-off on September 13.

Rwanda

Electoral Reforms - Voters Cards Scrapped

Senator son Wednesday passed the draft organic law governing elections, scrapping the use of the voter's card. Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.