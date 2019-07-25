Comoros/Namibia: Brave Warriors Arrive in Moroni

THE Brave Warriors finally arrived in Moroni, Comoros Islands and are preparing for their clash tomorrow against the hosts in the 2020 African Nations Championship qualifier.

The 20-man squad left Windhoek at lunch time on Monday and arrived in Moroni on Tuesday afternoon.

"We arrived safely via three countries - South Africa, Ethiopia and Tanzania. As expected, we were tired after arriving yesterday at about 15h00 so we just rested," coach Bobby Samaria told the Namibia Football Association's website, nfa.org.na

"We had a run out session early in the morning at about 07h00 and we are slowly adjusting to the tropical weather here. This afternoon we will have our first proper training session at the match venue and, yes, we are still confident that we have what it takes to get the job done," he added.

Meanwhile, there was a late change to the team, with Okahandja United goal keeper Calvin Spiegel replacing Charles Uirab, who had to stay behind due to passport issues.

After the clash in Moroni, the two sides will meet in the second leg in Windhoek on Sunday, 4 August. The winner on aggregate will then progress to the next round where they will face the winner between Madagascar and Mozambique.

The Namibian squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Ratanda Mbazuvara and Calvin Spiegel.

Defenders: Ivan Kamberipa, Vitapi Ngaruka, Emilio Martin, Larry Horaeb, Aprocious Petrus.

Midfielders: Marcel Papama, Immanuel Heita, Dynamo Fredericks, Gustav Isaak, Llewellyn Stanley, Absalom Iimbondi, Wendell Rudath, Gregory Auchumeb, Aubrey Amseb and Revered Matroos.

Strikers: Junias Theophilus, Isaskar Gurirab, Elmo Kambindu. - nfa.org.na