Namibia: Central Bank Pledges N$100,000 to Economic Growth Summit - Various Sponsors So Far Commit N$2.5 Million

Growth Summit which will take place from 31 July to 1 August, organised by the High-Level Panel on the Namibian Economy.

Haiyambo, pledged the amount at a sponsorship handover and summit update media briefing, facilitated by the Chairperson of the Panel, Johannes Gawaxab, in Windhoek.

At the brief, Dr Haiyambo stated that the Bank has taken note of the objectives and the intentions of the summit as well as the initial goal of establishing the High-Level Panel.

"Of particular note is the involvement of the private sector because in our view the private sector should drive economic growth and employment creation as part of an all -encompassing economic recovery initiative. It is based on these reasons that the central bank has taken this opportunity to lend its support to this important initiative," she added.

According to Gawaxab, a total amount of N$2.5 million is so far committed by various sponsors and this is estimated to reach 2.8 million close the Summit date.

On the Summit update, Gawaxab stated that 700 delegates are invited. These delegates will be coming from government, private sector, interest groups such women, youth and trade unions; State Owned Enterprises; Professional bodies, regional and international institutions.

The summit will have break-away and plenary sessions on the following topics: Unlocking agriculture towards sustainable food security & job creation; Leveraging Public Private Partnerships to revive construction; Tourism & Infrastructure (Water and Energy Supply Security); Manufacturing; Employment creation.