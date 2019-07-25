24 July 2019

Kenya: Kisumu's Famed Lwang'ni Beach Eateries Demolished in Port Upgrade

By Oukoh Okusah and Rushdie Oudia

Kisumu's Lwang'ni beach food kiosks were demolished on Tuesday night bringing to an end the decades-old popular joint for visitors and residents.

Kenya Railways bulldozers moved in to clear the land to pave the way for expansion of the Kisumu Port ahead of its planned commissioning in August.

The government will spend Sh2.5 billion on the upgrade in a grand economic revival plan for the region.

Kenya Ports Authority is planning to construct 1,000-capacity container yard and rehabilitate the Kisumu pier to make it the hub of trade in East Africa.

The ongoing rehabilitation works includes construction of a 8.8 million litres capacity oil jetty, a ship assembling yard, a dry dock, and an industrial park.

Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta, accompanied by Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo are expected to commission the port.

Traders at Lwang'ni beach, which lies on Kenya Railways land, were issued with one-month eviction notice.

Hundreds of visitors and locals have been flocking Lwang'ni beach due to its popular fish eating outlets on the shores of Lake Victoria.

The joints have made Kisumu synonymous with fresh, tasty tilapia or Nile perch.

