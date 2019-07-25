24 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Woman Stabs and Kills Man in Elburgon After Quarrel

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Njoroge

A man was on Tuesday attacked and stabbed to death by a woman in Elburgon town, Nakuru County following a scuffle.

While confirming the incident, Molo Sub-County Police Commander Isaac Odumbe said that Benson Chege Mwangi, 32, was found lying in a pool of blood outside Ebenezer Butchery in Elburgon on Tuesday night.

He succumbed to the injuries on arrival at Elburgon Sub-County Hospital.

"Police officers from Elburgon Police Station arrived at the scene immediately after receiving the information from members of the public where they found the [man] lying on the ground bleeding profusely," said Mr Odumbe.

KITCHEN KNIFE

Speaking to the Nation by phone, Mr Odumbe said it was not immediately established why the woman, identified as Margaret Wambui Njuguna, 34, attacked the man and stabbed him in the neck using a kitchen knife.

An eye witness who declined to be named said the two were in a disagreement before the incident occurred.

"The deceased slapped the assailant before she ran berserk and picked the butcher's knife, stabbing him," he said.

Mr Odumbe said the knife that was used in the killing was found at the scene.

He said the suspect was arrested by police officers as angry mob threatened to beat her and that she will be arraigned.

Kenya

President Makes Surprise Pick for Acting Treasury Secretary

President Uhuru Kenyatta has named Ukur Yattani as the acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary, in a surprise appointment to… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.