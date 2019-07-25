Kenya: Woman Stabs and Kills Man in Elburgon After Quarrel

A man was on Tuesday attacked and stabbed to death by a woman in Elburgon town, Nakuru County following a scuffle.

While confirming the incident, Molo Sub-County Police Commander Isaac Odumbe said that Benson Chege Mwangi, 32, was found lying in a pool of blood outside Ebenezer Butchery in Elburgon on Tuesday night.

He succumbed to the injuries on arrival at Elburgon Sub-County Hospital.

"Police officers from Elburgon Police Station arrived at the scene immediately after receiving the information from members of the public where they found the [man] lying on the ground bleeding profusely," said Mr Odumbe.

KITCHEN KNIFE

Speaking to the Nation by phone, Mr Odumbe said it was not immediately established why the woman, identified as Margaret Wambui Njuguna, 34, attacked the man and stabbed him in the neck using a kitchen knife.

An eye witness who declined to be named said the two were in a disagreement before the incident occurred.

"The deceased slapped the assailant before she ran berserk and picked the butcher's knife, stabbing him," he said.

Mr Odumbe said the knife that was used in the killing was found at the scene.

He said the suspect was arrested by police officers as angry mob threatened to beat her and that she will be arraigned.