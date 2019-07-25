Namibia: Lüderitz Suspends Officials Over Graft Allegations

The Lüderitz Town Council last week placed five officials on special leave over their alleged involvement in corrupt activities.

The council's acting chief executive officer, Otto Shipanga, on Tuesday confirmed the suspension of the officials from the council's property, finance, maintenance and local economic development departments.

The corruption allegations levelled against the suspended staff members pertain to illegal sand sales, misappropriation of funds, and irregularities in the allocation of houses under the Build Together programme.

Shipanga said two of the officials, a cashier and a local economic development officer who were implicated in the misappropriation of funds, resigned after they were served with the suspension notices.

The acting CEO said preliminary investigations had shown that the cashier had allegedly embezzled about N$15 000, while the local economic development officer had allegedly misappropriated money from the council's mayoral trust fund.

Shipanga could not disclose how much money had allegedly been misappropriated from the council's mayoral trust fund.

The council's top administrator could also not be drawn into disclosing the implicated staff, saying he was not at liberty to do so as the investigation into the corruption allegations was still ongoing.

But The Namibian was informed that among those suspended are local economic development officer Peya Junior Mushelenga, cashier Yu-Ann Riekerts, property officers Lien Stevens and Hendrina Haufiku, as well as the earthmoving equipment operator, only known as Titus.

Shipanga said evidence gathered so far during the preliminary investigations against the suspended staff is overwhelming.

"People are now coming forward with more evidence against the suspended staff members," he stated.

The acting chief executive officer revealed that the suspended staff members had already been requested by council to respond to the allegations levelled against them.

The smooth running of the council's administration, he said, would not be affected by the suspensions and resignations of the implicated staffers.

"We have multi-skilled staff who can temporarily fill the positions of the suspended employees and those who have resigned until such time that the investigations into the alleged corrupt activities are finalised," he explained.

"We're capable of delivering services in the absence of some staffers... council employs close to 100 employees," he remarked.

Shipanga indicated that another employee also implicated in illegal sand sales still has to be served with a suspension letter.