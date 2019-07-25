25 July 2019

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Transport Union to Hold 9th Congress in August

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Namibia Transport and Allied Workers Union (NATU) this week announced that it will hold their 9th National Congress on the 15 to 18 August at Greiters Conference Centre in Brakwater.

General Secretary of the union, John Kwedhi, said the Congress will be held under the theme, 'Transport and Logistic Workers unite for job security and decent wages'.

Participants from all regions are expected to arrive on the 15 August at 14:00 for registration, while the official opening will be on 16 August.

NATAU's Central Executive Committee (CEC), which is the highest authority decision making body decided on this date during its meeting held on 23 July.

"Clause 10.2 of NATAU Constitution proved that the National Congress should be convened every four years to give account to the rank and file membership on the activities the Union has done for the past four years," the union explained.

Namibia

Lüderitz Suspends Officials Over Graft Allegations

The Lüderitz Town Council last week placed five officials on special leave over their alleged involvement in… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.