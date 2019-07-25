Namibia: Transport Union to Hold 9th Congress in August

The Namibia Transport and Allied Workers Union (NATU) this week announced that it will hold their 9th National Congress on the 15 to 18 August at Greiters Conference Centre in Brakwater.

General Secretary of the union, John Kwedhi, said the Congress will be held under the theme, 'Transport and Logistic Workers unite for job security and decent wages'.

Participants from all regions are expected to arrive on the 15 August at 14:00 for registration, while the official opening will be on 16 August.

NATAU's Central Executive Committee (CEC), which is the highest authority decision making body decided on this date during its meeting held on 23 July.

"Clause 10.2 of NATAU Constitution proved that the National Congress should be convened every four years to give account to the rank and file membership on the activities the Union has done for the past four years," the union explained.