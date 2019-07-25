Gambia: Three Soldiers Escape Arrest, Others Released

The Spokesperson of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), Major Lamin K. Sanyang has confirmed that three soldiers are on the run while three others have been released since on 16 June, 2019.

He disclosed this during an interview with this medium in his office at the military defence headquarters in Banjul.

According to Major Sanyang, based on intelligence information that was gathered, six junior soldiers at the Guards Battalion were called for questioning by the military police at the defence headquarters and subsequently Yundum Barracks. He added that the officers were later detained.

The arrested soldiers are: Corporal Omar Camara, Lance Corporal Lamin Sannneh, Lance Corporal Ousman Jammeh, Lance Corporal Lamin Touray, Lance Corporal Lamin E Jarju and Manga Bah Warrant Officer Class 1.

He said Corporal Omar Camara, Lance Corporal Lamin E. Jarju and Manga Bah Warrant Officer Class 1 were released on the following day of their arrest and detention while three others are still under detention.

However, the army spokesman explained that three junior officers who were posted at Fajara Barracks have abandoned their post and are on the run after their names were mentioned to the military police.

"The Military Police and our Intelligence are on the look-out for them and any member of the public who has information as to their whereabouts, is encouraged to report to nearest military check point or other security posts," he pointed out.

He stated, "The Chief of staff also directed the composition of a joint investigation board to ensure they conduct comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident," adding "the board is composed of personnel from the offices of the President, Inspector General of Police, State Intelligence Services and National Security Adviser."

The Spokesperson did not explain the reason for the arrest but disclosed that the investigations have gone very far. He expressed the hope that the board will soon come to conclusion and GAF will share its findings with the public probably in a week.

See the next edition for further details.