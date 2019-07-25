24 July 2019

Cameroon: Pupil Magistrates - Thirty Five Candidates At Special Recruitment

Public Service and Administrative Reforms Minister, Joseph LE sized up conduct of the competitive examination at the Bamenda Center on July 20,5049.

The competitive examination for the special recruitment of fifty pupil Magistrates of English expression went hitch-free on July 20-21 2019 with some 35 candidates on roll. The Minister of Public service and Administrative Reforms, Joseph LE went encouraging the candidates at the Ecole publique Francophone school, up station where 35 of the registered 39 candidates competed for places in the judicial, administrative and audit sections of the National school of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM). A temporal health post erected at the center to handle concerns of candidates and Secretariat staff was visible when the Minister went evaluating the conduct of the examination, encouraged candidates and stressed the commitment of organizers to ensure objectivity and transparency in the process, so that only the best should qualify. Minister Joseph LE told CT that the special recruitment of pupil Magistrates for the North West and South West launched on the strength of Ministerial Order no. 003434 of May 3rd 2019 is part of appeasement initiatives instructed by the Head of State in the face of the socio-political crisis that started rocking the North West and South West regions in 2016. The Head of the Bamenda examination center, Ekane Ivo Ekoti revealed that Bamenda is one of four centers including Buea, Yaounde and Garoua to qualify pupil Magistrates of English expression for the 2019/2020 school year. To qualify, candidates competed in disciplines like general knowledge, criminal law and criminal procedure, constitutional and administrative law, litigation,public finance etc. Mastery of the English expression is crucial for candidates and thirty of those who excel shall be admitted into the judicial section of ENAM, 10 for the Administrative section and 10 for the Audit section. MINFOPRA order no 001216/MINFOPRA of 6th April 2017 created an adhoc commission in charge of the special recruitment of Anglophone legal personnel for the jurisdictions of the North West and South West courts of appeal for the 2019/2020 financial year.

Education Has Become a Victim of War

The charred ruins of some 70 homes dot the streets of Alatchu village in Cameroon. The houses were razed by government…

