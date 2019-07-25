24 July 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: 'Eri-Childhood' Pledges to Continue Support to Disabled Citizens

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritreans residing in Stockholm, Sweden, organized under the association 'Eri-Childhood' pledged to continue extending support to disabled children. They made the pledge at a meeting they conducted on 23 July with families of the children they supported with wheelchairs.

At the ceremony held at the premise of Orotta Referral Hospital in which officials of the Ministry of Health took part, Minister of Health, Ms. Amina Nurhussien stated that the support 'Eri-Childhood' is extending attests to the noble Eritrean culture and called on others to follow the footsteps of the association.

Members of 'Eri-Childhood' also stated that they were grateful to witness the support they sent distributed to the disabled and pledged to send 100 wheelchairs in the near future.

'Eri-Childhood' which was established in 2006 has extended 150 wheelchairs in support of disabled children in two phases. The number of members which was only 18 during its establishment has now increased to about 100.

Eritrea

Massawa Residents Pledge to Support 34 Families of Martyrs

At a meeting conducted on 23 July, the residents of Massawa sub zone, Association of Taxi Owners, as well as staff… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
Human Rights
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.