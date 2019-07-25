25 July 2019

Namibia: Nimt Double Murder Accused Denied Bail

By Adam Hartman

Double murder accused Ernst Lichtenstrasser was denied bail after making another appearance in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Lichtenstrasser (58), is accused of the murder of Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology bosses Eckhart Mueller (72) and Heimo Hellwig (60) at Arandis on 15 April.

Lichtenstrasser faces five charges, being two counts of premeditated murder, one count of possessing a 9mm pistol without a licence, one count of possessing 9mm bullets without a licence, and one count of obstructing the course of justice by allegedly hiding the murder weapon.

At the end of the four-day application, which included Lichtenstrasser's testimony as well as that of the investigating officer, magistrate Conchita Olivier concluded that there was strong evidence implicating him in the matter.

She said Lichtenstrasser also provided inconsistent versions of his whereabouts during the time the two executives were gunned down.

In one account, he said he was travelling to Swakopmund to visit a former colleague, but in the other, he ended up in the desert near Arandis, and returned to Otavi.

Olivier said there is a risk that if Lichtenstrasser is granted bail, he would interfere with witnesses and the investigation, especially because one of the witnesses is his 14-year-old son, while others include Nimt management members who fear for their lives.

"The crime was clear and gruesome. Our society must be protected against those who have no respect for the right to life, integrity and security of others. In light of what was placed before the court, the public cannot be left at the mercy of merciless perpetrators from whom the court and the police can protect them," said Olivier.

Lichtenstrasser had denied the charges against him, saying he was forced by the police to confess to crimes he did not commit. This is despite the state's numerous submissions of circumstantial and forensic evidence.

The evidence, according to the prosecution, includes the time of the murders and him being in the vicinity; matching tyre and shoe prints; as well as the spent cartridges and projectiles forensically matching similar cartridges found at his house.

It also includes a forensic match that the spent cartridges found at the scene and those from his house were fired from the same weapon discovered hidden in the desert.

Mueller and Hellwig were gunned down around 06h00 on 15 April when they arrived for work at the Nimt Arandis campus.

They were shot several times in the stomach and head.

Lichtenstrasser remains in custody until his next appearance on 27 September.

