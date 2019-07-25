Sudan: 'Sudan Opposition Must Stick to January Declaration' - Activists

Khartoum — On Tuesday, activists held a protest outside the headquarters of the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) headquarters in Khartoum, demanding that the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) abide by the Declaration of Freedom and Change signed in January.

In a memorandum delivered yesterday to the SPA, the activists denounced what they called "seeking of power-sharing with the military junta".

The vigil called for transparency in the agreements signed and negotiated with the military junta and to disclose the details of the negotiation process through a bulletin, condemning the concealment of information from the Sudanese people and denounced what they called disregarding of the demands of the revolution. Activists insisted on staying on the streets until the demands of the revolution are met.

Ismail El Taj, a leading member of the SPA addressed the vigil, stressing their insistence on "achieving retribution for the martyrs no matter how long it may take".

He stressed their keenness to know the fate of the missing, and promised to work for all of them until they meet the demands of the revolution.

He said the association council would discuss the memorandum at a meeting to be held today.

SPA rejects A-G investigation of massacre

The SPA categorically rejected the investigations carried out by the committee formed by the Attorney-General on the massacre of the General Command regardless of its results.

El Taj said in a speech to the protest vigil: "The fundamental institutional reform of the current judicial institutions is a prerequisite for fair trials."

He said justice could not be achieved under the current judiciary and procuratorates. He stressed the need to restructure the judiciary and the prosecution by dismissing the head of the judiciary and his deputies and the Attorney General and reform institutions so that the prosecution can investigate with the security forces, the militias, and members of the armed forces.

He stressed the need to accelerate the formation of the civilian government, stressing that the head of the judiciary and his deputies are morally and ethically not competent to achieve justice.

He pointed to the transfer of the judicial power of all judges from the Khartoum North Court in preparation for the trials of figures of the former regime.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.