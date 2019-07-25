Sudan: Junta Retains Contact With Armed Movements - Hemeti

Ombadda — The Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' confirmed the continued contacts with the armed movements, especially the Sudan Peoples Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdlaziz El Hilu and Abdelwahid and other movements.

He said in a speech in Ombadda that the military junta has confirmed the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) rights in the context of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) as a member of the Sudan Call.

He explained that the current negotiations taking place in Addis Ababa between the FFC and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) are occurring within this framework.

Hemeti called in his speech, which was interrupted by public hecklers with chants of 'civilian civilian', to accelerate the formation of the civilian government, stressing the support of the military junta for it.

He explained that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, of which he is also the commander, "have been deployed to protect the civilian authority".

Hemeti pointed that the rise of prices and fuel queues are unjustified and accused unnamed "opportunists" of being behind this crisis.

In addition, he called for the cancellation of a support march for the RSF announced on Thursday. "The march in support of the RSF, the armed forces, and the regular forces would be better devoted for the unity of the Sudanese people as one block."

Hemeti asserted that "the affiliates of the former regime" have benefited from the disunity.

Contact

The Transitional Military Council (TCM) established contact with the armed movements including the Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW), in May.

