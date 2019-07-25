24 July 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Junta Retains Contact With Armed Movements - Hemeti

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ombadda — The Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' confirmed the continued contacts with the armed movements, especially the Sudan Peoples Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdlaziz El Hilu and Abdelwahid and other movements.

He said in a speech in Ombadda that the military junta has confirmed the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) rights in the context of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) as a member of the Sudan Call.

He explained that the current negotiations taking place in Addis Ababa between the FFC and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) are occurring within this framework.

Hemeti called in his speech, which was interrupted by public hecklers with chants of 'civilian civilian', to accelerate the formation of the civilian government, stressing the support of the military junta for it.

He explained that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, of which he is also the commander, "have been deployed to protect the civilian authority".

Hemeti pointed that the rise of prices and fuel queues are unjustified and accused unnamed "opportunists" of being behind this crisis.

In addition, he called for the cancellation of a support march for the RSF announced on Thursday. "The march in support of the RSF, the armed forces, and the regular forces would be better devoted for the unity of the Sudanese people as one block."

Hemeti asserted that "the affiliates of the former regime" have benefited from the disunity.

Contact

The Transitional Military Council (TCM) established contact with the armed movements including the Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW), in May.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Sudan

A Fleeting Moment and Fragile Hope for Press Freedom

Fay Abuelgasim remembers when she was growing up in Sudan under then-President Omar al-Bashir, a time when the… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.