Sudan: Vigils Across Sudan Demand to Know Fate of Khartoum Massacre Missing

Khartoum / Kassala / Singa / Northern State — The capital Khartoum and a number of cities in Sudan again witnessed student and professional protest vigils to demand the disclosure of the fate of those missing in the massacre June 3 at the General Command.

In Khartoum, the students of Omdurman Islamic University, the University of Science and Technology, the National University, the employees of telecom provider MTN and the Ministry of Social Affairs, held protests in solidarity with the missing and their families.

Teachers also held a protest in front of the Ministry of Education in Khartoum.

Kassala

In Kassala, activists and professionals organised five protest vigils in the public station, the Ministry of Education, the animal abattoir, the educational hospital, and the Court to demand the disclosure of the fate of the missing.

Singa / Northern State

The Ministry of Health staff in Singa and the doctors at El Tura Hospital of El Mahas in the Northern State also carried out similar vigils.

Activists are circulating names of dozens of missing people in the massacre of the General Command in the June 3 and demanding the authorities to disclose their fate.

Khartoum

On Tuesday, the alliance of the student movement organised a march that headed from the universities of El Nilein and Sudan to the University of Khartoum in memory of the martyrs of the student movement.

The alliance said an army force and Rapid Support Forces troops intercepted the march routes towards Khartoum university.

Participants in the march chanted slogans demanding punishment of the killers of the martyrs and the independent and transparent investigation.

Addressing the march, Ismail El Taj, a leading member of the Sudanese Professionals Association, stressed the independent and transparent investigation and access to retribution for the martyrs.

Meanwhile, university and school students organised a rally on Obaid Khatim Street demanding the civilian authority.

