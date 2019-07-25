25 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Zim Dangles Land in Chinese Investors' Faces

By Alois Vinga

Government has offered huge tracts of land in Victoria Falls and other northern parts of the country as it seeks to attract Chinese investors into the tourism sector that has untapped billion dollar potention.

The Zimbabwe Special Economic Zones Authority (Zimseza) told a delegation of Chinese investors visiting the country that it has earmarked land for hotels, golf courses and financial services as well as tourism hubs.

Zimseza corporate affairs official Tongoona Chitando told Zhejiang provincial committee of the Chinese People's Consultative Conference chairwoman, Ge Huijun Tuesday that Zimbabwe is ready to open up the Zambezi escarpment to investment in tourism.

"As far as tourism industry is concerned there are specific areas that need investment, whether foreign direct or local. One is the Masuwe state land in Victoria Falls where 1 200 hectares are available to investors.

"The nature of investments that we are looking for are ranging from a golf course, hotels, financial services hub boat cruising and a convention center among other things," Chitando said.

Chitando also indicated that the area around the country's largest inland water body, Tokwe Mukorsi has potential for tourism investment.

"These are areas in the country's northern part of the country right across to Lake Kariba which is also the country's tourism hub. We have identified this area as a corridor for tourism and it is open for business and investments in tourism," he said.

According to Chitando land is also available in Kanyemba, Mlibizi, in Binga and the Hwange National Park.

Government is also offering incentives such as five year tax holidays and duty free on capital equipment importation including a flexible registration procedure to enter into the Special Economic Zones.

However, Zimseza along with the Zimbabwe Trade and Investment Promotion Council (Zimtrade) are set to be collapsed into the Zimbabwe Development Authority (ZIDA).

