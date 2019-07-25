24 July 2019

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Ngangue - Streets Tarred-Lighted

Tagged:

Related Topics

The project has created misery for some and fortune for others but with a common sense of sacrifice to accede to modernity.

The remaining untarred streets in the Ngangue neighbourhood are currently under construction much to the joy of the inhabitants of the area. Having been notified long before time, the affected people by the roadside whose houses fell on the path of the road, demolished their houses themselves and wilfully, readjusting their buildings to the new outlook of the quarter. Thereby demonstrating a common sense of sacrifice as if to say one cannot eat omelettes without breaking eggs. As the saying goes, one man's misfortune is another man's fortune. While some people are gnashing their teeth over destroyed business, others are rejoicing over the employment opportunities created. Not only have some idle young men in the quarter have been recruited as labourers, bricklayers and carpenters are making brisk business, demolishing and reconstructing buildings. Plumbers are not left out, including women who have now gone into the food selling business because of the presence of the project workers. There is the case of a lady who is said to have borrowed money from a 'njangi' to open a beauty salon and restaurant. Both businesses were demolished while she complains she has not been able to refund the loan she took. Neighbours say she had been fooled by the landlord who concealed information from her that the house had been marked for demolishing. On the other hand, this reporter assisted in a conversation in a bar between two residents of the area. "If you don't buy a car this year then you will never buy it again." One said to the other who happens to be a bricklayer. "Who have ever seen demolishing houses and became rich enough to buy a car", the Bricklayer responded. "But when you demolish, you reconstruct", the fiend persisted and both of them laugh over it. "Give me a beer", the conversation ensued depicting the type of opportunities created by the project. Meanwhile the outlook of the quarter has drastically changed with broken walls and deep gutters accompanied by muddy roads making access to some houses very difficult. For instance a lady fell into a gutter trying to cross over a plank that had been placed over it but lost her balance because of her advanced aged and heavy weight. It is worthy to mention that as the new streets are being constructed, street lights are being placed on those constructed in the first phase of the project. Consequently, hawkers at night display their goods on the ground along the streets in addition to women who roast fish or corn or do petty trade at night who no longer have to put bulbs to light their businesses.

Cameroon

Education Has Become a Victim of War

The charred ruins of some 70 homes dot the streets of Alatchu village in Cameroon. The houses were razed by government… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Business
Construction
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.