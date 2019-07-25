Cameroon: Ngangue - Streets Tarred-Lighted

The project has created misery for some and fortune for others but with a common sense of sacrifice to accede to modernity.

The remaining untarred streets in the Ngangue neighbourhood are currently under construction much to the joy of the inhabitants of the area. Having been notified long before time, the affected people by the roadside whose houses fell on the path of the road, demolished their houses themselves and wilfully, readjusting their buildings to the new outlook of the quarter. Thereby demonstrating a common sense of sacrifice as if to say one cannot eat omelettes without breaking eggs. As the saying goes, one man's misfortune is another man's fortune. While some people are gnashing their teeth over destroyed business, others are rejoicing over the employment opportunities created. Not only have some idle young men in the quarter have been recruited as labourers, bricklayers and carpenters are making brisk business, demolishing and reconstructing buildings. Plumbers are not left out, including women who have now gone into the food selling business because of the presence of the project workers. There is the case of a lady who is said to have borrowed money from a 'njangi' to open a beauty salon and restaurant. Both businesses were demolished while she complains she has not been able to refund the loan she took. Neighbours say she had been fooled by the landlord who concealed information from her that the house had been marked for demolishing. On the other hand, this reporter assisted in a conversation in a bar between two residents of the area. "If you don't buy a car this year then you will never buy it again." One said to the other who happens to be a bricklayer. "Who have ever seen demolishing houses and became rich enough to buy a car", the Bricklayer responded. "But when you demolish, you reconstruct", the fiend persisted and both of them laugh over it. "Give me a beer", the conversation ensued depicting the type of opportunities created by the project. Meanwhile the outlook of the quarter has drastically changed with broken walls and deep gutters accompanied by muddy roads making access to some houses very difficult. For instance a lady fell into a gutter trying to cross over a plank that had been placed over it but lost her balance because of her advanced aged and heavy weight. It is worthy to mention that as the new streets are being constructed, street lights are being placed on those constructed in the first phase of the project. Consequently, hawkers at night display their goods on the ground along the streets in addition to women who roast fish or corn or do petty trade at night who no longer have to put bulbs to light their businesses.