Gambia: Call to Surrender Gambia Ex-Leader After Editor's Murder

Banjul — THERE are renewed demands for the extradition of former Gambian president, Yahya Jammeh, after new revelations of human rights abuses during his 22-year-old rule.

Calls come after an army officer alleged he was among a group of men that murdered a newspaper owner and editor, Deyda Hydara, in 2004 on the direct orders of the then-leader.

Lieutenant Malick Jatta said he carried out the shooting with at least two others.

The military man was testifying at the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), which was established to investigate alleged violations under Jammeh's iron-fisted rule.

Jatta testified he was later given an envelope with an unspecified amount of money.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) demanded that Equatorial Guinea, where Jammeh is in exile, hand him over to answer to the charges.

"Jammeh should be extradited to Gambia without delay to stand trial for the murder of Hydara and other abuses carried out during his rule," CPJ Africa coordinator, Angela Quintal, said.

Last month, three women alleged Jammeh had raped and sexually assaulted them.

Allegations of kidnappings and deaths in prison, ordered by Jammeh, have also emerged, prompting calls for his extradition.

False claims of healing HIV/AIDS also marred his presidency.

He is exiled in Equatorial Guinea since 2017 after a surprise loss to Adam Barrow.

Equatorial Guinea president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has insisted Jammeh would not to be extradited.