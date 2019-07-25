25 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: MDC MPs Demand Nssa Audit Report - Push Speaker to Charge Nzenza With Contempt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anna Chibamu

There was drama in the National Assembly Wednesday after opposition MDC MP's broke into song demanding the Speaker Jacob Mudenda charges Public Service Minister Sekai Nzenza with contempt over the contentious National Social Security (Nssa) forensic audit report.

Nzenza has resisted attempts by lawmakers to push her to table the 2017 report done by Auditor General Mildred Chiri in 2017.

Kambuzuma MP Willas Madzimure questioned why the report had not been submitted to Parliament as per procedure after a ruling by Mudenda two months ago.

He was joined by MDC Chief Whip Prosper Mutseyami who told Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi that Nzenza was ignoring the ruling made by Mudenda and this called for contempt of Parliament charge.

"The judgment was done and can we have the report now?" said Mutseyami.

Mutare Central MP Innocent Gonese said the Executive could have taken Mudenda's ruling for judicial review if it was not happy.

But leader of government in Parliament, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi hit back telling the opposition MPs that the Executive needed enough time to scrutinise the report before tabling it in the House.

"There is a legal lacuna that exists and the Executive should not be rushed. What Hon. Tendai Biti alleged regarding the (Auditor General) Act on the presentation of the report was not correct.

"The Executive must be allowed to do its job until such a time that the Minister will make the report available," said Ziyambi.

The Justice Minister then apologised for the delays but this incensed the opposition MPs who broke into song "Into uyenzayo siyaizonda" (we hate what you are doing).

Gezi then ruled that the Executive be given time.

Nzenza has been granted numerous deadlines to bring the report to Parliament but continues to delay raising suspicion of a cover-up operation by government .

Norton MP Temba Mliswa claims top government officials including serving Cabinet Minister are fingered in the looting at Nssa.

Zimbabwe

Govt Dangles Land in Chinese Investors' Faces

Government has offered huge tracts of land in Victoria Falls and other northern parts of the country as it seeks to… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Governance
Southern Africa
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.