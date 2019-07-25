South Africa: SA Emerging Eye Series Win Over Touring Sri Lankans

Cape Town — South Africa Emerging coach Shukri Conrad wants his players to remain focussed on the task at hand rather than think about the possible end result when they face Sri Lanka Emerging in the second and final match of their two-game four-day series in Pretoria starting on Thursday.

The hosts are 1-0 up after winning the first game by 28 runs in Potchefstroom this past weekend and they now have a golden chance to make amends after a poor One-Day Triangular Series, won by the tourists after they beat surprise finalists University Sport South Africa (USSA) in the decider.

Should they avoid defeat in the next few days, they will at least have the comfort of beating what is a strong visiting side, but Conrad does not want his charges to lose sight of staying in the moment and playing each session and each delivery, for that matter, on merit.

"Heading into this last game of the tour, we have an opportunity to win the series," he said.

"Everyone knows it and that's big for us. We want to win the series, not only for the Emerging side but just generally I feel that in our South African cricket we need something positive at the moment.

"The key is going to be that we obviously don't get too caught up in the possibility of winning the series, rather than making sure we do the basics right and for longer periods.

"This means a big first innings total, bowling well in partnerships and by doing all of that, we'll hopefully get the desired result."

Matthew Breetzke's century was one of many highlights in that first game, with almost every other player making a contribution in some way or another.

But they will need to be even better in the last game as the Asian side bid to end the tour well. The Sri Lankans boast at least five players who are capped at full international level and Conrad knows that beating them for a second time in a week will be a huge challenge for the South Africans.

"We've got to be wary of them," the coach added.

"They've got a few internationals and they're a really good side and will want to make amends.

"They'll want to leave our shores on a positive note. We'll be preparing as we would for any other game.

"Hopefully we can rectify some of the mistakes we made and build on a lot of the good things that we did. The good thing is that we're in Pretoria for this one and everyone is looking forward to the challenge."

SA Emerging squad:

Tony de Zorzi (Titans), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), Raynard van Tonder (Knights), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Wandile Makwetu (Knights), Sinethemba Qeshile (Warriors), Sibonelo Makhanya (Dolphins), Marco Jansen (Knights), Tshepang Dithole (Highveld Lions), Tshepo Ndwandwa (Cape Cobras), Tladi Bokako (Cape Cobras), Nandre Burger (Cape Cobras), Kyle Simmonds (Northerns), Jason Smith (Cape Cobras), Dayyaan Galiem (Titans), Thando Ntini (Cape Cobras).

