Gambia: ECOMIG Deploys in Brikama After Protesters Set Old Market Ablaze

Photo: Louise Jobe

ECOMIG deploys forces in Brikama after Protesters set Old Market ablaze

ECOMIG forces are now guarding the Brikama Police Station to prevent angry protesters from invading it.

The youths are dissatisfied with the manner the Brikama Area Council is managing the affairs of the council.

A young boy was knocked down by a vehicle belonging to the Police Intervention Unit. The boy is currently admitted at the Brikama Health Center, though the police have denied the press access to enter the health facility to ascertain the fate of those admitted there as a result of the demonstration.

Foroyaa can confirm that five people have been hospitalized. Three ladies, a man and the young boy are all admitted at the Brikama Health facility.

The protest is ongoing and the youths are adamant that they would continue with the it. PIU officers are dispatched in strategic locations to quell the demonstration in Brikama. Brikama is the administrative town the West Coast Region.

The demonstration, according to the protesters, is organized by the youths to protest against what they called bad leadership and governance at the Brikama Area Council. They said the Council has failed to provide the area with good roads, standard markets and proper refuse collection system. In addition, the protesters said the people of the Region pay their rates and yet they do not see the benefits of their tax payment. They said the Region has a very poor drainage system as well. Finally, the protesters said the Council agents are not sensitive to the plight of the vendors who lack market space.