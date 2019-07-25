South Africa: Better News for SA in the Pool As a New Star Is Born

Cape Town — There was better new for Team SA in the pool in Day 5's heats at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Having endured a torrid start to their campaign with little more than a bronze medal in the men's 200m butterfly for Chad le Clos and a sixth-place finish for Tatjana Schoenmaker in the women's 100m breaststroke, things took a turn for the better on Thursday.

In the heats for the women's 200m breaststroke, Schoenmaker was back in action in her favoured event.

Swimming out of Lane 5 in Heat 3, Schoenmaker initially touched the wall in second place (2:24.66), only to being declared the winner after American Lilly King was sensationally disqualified for a "non-simultaneous touch" at the first turn.

In the following heat, little-known Kaylene Corbett touched first (2:24.83), edging Russian star Yuliya Efimova and Canada's Kelsey Wog.

When all was said and done, Schoenmaker wound up with the second-fastest overall time, with Corbett in third heading into the semi-finals later on Wednesday (14:21 SA time).

Canada's Sydney Pickrem led the way with her time of 2:24.53.

Meanwhile, Erin Gallagher put in a commendable performance in the heats for the women's 100m freestyle, finishing in 20th place in a time of 54.64, some 1.54 behind the quickest time posted by American Simone Manuel (53.10).

In the men's 200m backstroke, Chris Reid also finished 20th in a time of 1:58.44, 1.83 behind the leading time of 1:56.61 recorded by American Ryan Murphy.

In the men's 200m breaststroke, Alaric Basson finished in 32nd place in 2:13.73 which was 6.44 slower than Australia's Matthew Wilson posted (2:07.29) posted to lead the way into the semi-finals.

