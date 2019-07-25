25 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Inflation Forces CBZ to Reduce Its Offer to Support Student Grants

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Audience Mutema

Government's move to re-introduce student grants could have hit turbulent waters after a local bank that had promised to support the programme reduced its pledge from 10 times to just double of the seed money availed by authorities citing inflation.

State media early this week went to town after government announced the grants that students have demanded for years had been reinstated.

Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Amon Murwira was responding to Dzivarasekwa legislator Edwin Mushoriwa, who asked whether the grants are sustainable.

"I want you to know that we actually have a line that is called student support, which initially had been given $8.4 million. It has since been topped up to $13 million and we have again taken a student support line from Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund of $5 million which brings the total to $20 million.

"We have also negotiated with CBZ Bank Limited so that they offer more beyond what we would have provided as seed money.

"Before inflation they had promised to multiply $20 million by 10 in terms of loans but in order to cater for inflation this has been reduced to double. This means for the last half of this year from July to December we have a budget of about $40 million," said Murwira.

Murwira early this week said the grants suspended several years ago due to economic challenges would be resuscitated adding only 15 000 students out of a possibly 20 000 were accessing loans with some failing because they could not met the requirements.

For years students at the country's tertiary institutions have protested demanding the reintroduction of the grants that for in the past assisted less privileged children with fees payment.

Zimbabwe

Govt Dangles Land in Chinese Investors' Faces

Government has offered huge tracts of land in Victoria Falls and other northern parts of the country as it seeks to… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Education
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.