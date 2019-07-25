Sudan: RSF is Not in Need for Supportive March - FUP

Khartoum — The acting Secretary-General of Federal Umma Party (FUM), Najm-Eddin Darisa, has hailed the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for their efforts to preserve security and stability in the country, lauding its pivotal role in siding with the December 19 revolution and responding to change call.

He said in a statement to SUNA that the stance the Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, shown in hid address to the Sudanese Initiative on Peace and Reconciliation Tuesday and called for cancelling a march in support of the RSF was a noble stance as what have been done by RSF was a national duty and joint responsibility for preserving peace, security and stability in coordination with the other regular forces.

Darisa said that he is personally against this march, saying that the marches are usually used by dictatorships to mobilize support. He said that the era of dictatorship has gone as Sudan is experiencing a new stage of political practicing after achieving the change and the end of the defunct regime, disclosing that RSF is in need of staging marches and rallies, especially that all Sudanese people know the growing roles being tplayed by the RSF in maintaining security, stability, ensuring success of the people's revolution in addition to its role in fighting the cross border crimes,illegal immigration and human trafficking.

The FUP Acting Secretary General called for elevating the values of citizenship and political consensus for finding a good democratic practice for leading the country towards progress, prosperity and good governance.