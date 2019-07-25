24 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Ethiopia: Citizens Hope Addis Ababa Negotiations Will Succeed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Medani — Anumber of the citizens in Gezira State have expressed hope that the ongoing negotiations, in Addis Ababa between the Revolutionary Front and the orces of Freedom and Change (FFC) will succeed to form the transitional government, sign the constitutional document and the final agreement.

Ustaz Ahmed Mahmud, an employee, has affirmed that the transitional period should meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people, urging all the armed factions to restore to peace and reject exclusion.

Ustaza, Alawiya has described the agreenment reached between the TMC and the FFC as the gate for the next stage, calling for the formation of government of competencies.

She called for fair trial for those involved in breaking up the sit-in, during last June.

Husam Abdul Halim, student, has described the political agreement as step forward.

Ethiopia

Mutual Ignorance Standing in the Way of Kenya-Ethiopia Ties

It is now de rigeur to see breathless proclamations of just how close to collapse Kenya's northern neighbour is. These… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Ethiopia
East Africa
Governance
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.