Ethiopia: Citizens Hope Addis Ababa Negotiations Will Succeed

Medani — Anumber of the citizens in Gezira State have expressed hope that the ongoing negotiations, in Addis Ababa between the Revolutionary Front and the orces of Freedom and Change (FFC) will succeed to form the transitional government, sign the constitutional document and the final agreement.

Ustaz Ahmed Mahmud, an employee, has affirmed that the transitional period should meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people, urging all the armed factions to restore to peace and reject exclusion.

Ustaza, Alawiya has described the agreenment reached between the TMC and the FFC as the gate for the next stage, calling for the formation of government of competencies.

She called for fair trial for those involved in breaking up the sit-in, during last June.

Husam Abdul Halim, student, has described the political agreement as step forward.