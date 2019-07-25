Sudan: Proposals Set Targeted Taxation System Reform

Khartoum — Economic Committee of Transitional Military Council (ECTMC) has endorsed package of proposals aimed at economic and social stability in the context of a unified national program.

The proposals included taxation reform system, based on principles aimed increasing, revenues in the budget, collection of fees and taxation, simplicity and transparency of taxation payment, reducing a number of fees and taxation, reviewing exemptions ,increase taxes on luxurious goods, increase the number of taxation employees and computerizing the system to cope with the modern technology.

Furthermore the proposals included making quarterly law for taxation on business interests.

On the impacts of the proposals on the economy: the proposals included measures on flow of taxation revenues in the budget in parallel with increasing ability control and assess to taxpayer.

The proposals also focused on the importance of reducing the need of Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning to borrow from the Central bank of Sudan and abiding the latter to pay taxes on interests it gained from commercials banks and interests of returns from projects.