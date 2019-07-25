24 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Proposals Set Targeted Taxation System Reform

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Economic Committee of Transitional Military Council (ECTMC) has endorsed package of proposals aimed at economic and social stability in the context of a unified national program.

The proposals included taxation reform system, based on principles aimed increasing, revenues in the budget, collection of fees and taxation, simplicity and transparency of taxation payment, reducing a number of fees and taxation, reviewing exemptions ,increase taxes on luxurious goods, increase the number of taxation employees and computerizing the system to cope with the modern technology.

Furthermore the proposals included making quarterly law for taxation on business interests.

On the impacts of the proposals on the economy: the proposals included measures on flow of taxation revenues in the budget in parallel with increasing ability control and assess to taxpayer.

The proposals also focused on the importance of reducing the need of Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning to borrow from the Central bank of Sudan and abiding the latter to pay taxes on interests it gained from commercials banks and interests of returns from projects.

Sudan

A Fleeting Moment and Fragile Hope for Press Freedom

Fay Abuelgasim remembers when she was growing up in Sudan under then-President Omar al-Bashir, a time when the… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.