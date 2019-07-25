Sudan: Refugees in Khartoum Provided With Income-Generating Projects

Khartoum — Refugees in Khartoum state hailing from different countries were delivered income-generating projects funded by the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR)-

Director of Projects and Training at Refugees Commission , Sohair Al-Sadiq said the projects including charter a taxi for interest of a refugee along with providing the beneficiary with fuel and the hire charges for three-month period in addition to projects in areas of sweet, baked goods and soap industries as well as workshops , coiffure and work tools.

She added that the department trains the refugee, beneficiary from the project , and transfers the project to the refugee besides following him/her up to make sure that the project is going in the right direction.

Sohair stated that some 102 tools of work and 35 projects in addition to five taxes have been transferred to the beneficiaries , unveiling that cost of a a project was over SDG25,000 while the total cost of work tools was almost SDG6,000.

She added that the projects aim to help the refugees realize self-sufficiency and not depend on aid.

Sohair urged the international donors to provide more support to meet the needs of the growing number of refugees.