24 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Refugees in Khartoum Provided With Income-Generating Projects

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Refugees in Khartoum state hailing from different countries were delivered income-generating projects funded by the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR)-

Director of Projects and Training at Refugees Commission , Sohair Al-Sadiq said the projects including charter a taxi for interest of a refugee along with providing the beneficiary with fuel and the hire charges for three-month period in addition to projects in areas of sweet, baked goods and soap industries as well as workshops , coiffure and work tools.

She added that the department trains the refugee, beneficiary from the project , and transfers the project to the refugee besides following him/her up to make sure that the project is going in the right direction.

Sohair stated that some 102 tools of work and 35 projects in addition to five taxes have been transferred to the beneficiaries , unveiling that cost of a a project was over SDG25,000 while the total cost of work tools was almost SDG6,000.

She added that the projects aim to help the refugees realize self-sufficiency and not depend on aid.

Sohair urged the international donors to provide more support to meet the needs of the growing number of refugees.

Sudan

A Fleeting Moment and Fragile Hope for Press Freedom

Fay Abuelgasim remembers when she was growing up in Sudan under then-President Omar al-Bashir, a time when the… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Refugees
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.