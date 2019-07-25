24 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Affirms Its Readiness for Cooperation With UN

Khartoum — Sudan Charge d'Affaires at Sudan Embassy in Addis Ababa, Anas Al-Tayeb Al-Jailani, received in his office the UN representative for Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, who is currently visiting Addis Ababa to inform the African Council for Peace and Security on the work of her office in accordance with the memo of understanding signed between the two parties.

Ambassador AL-Jailani has welcomed the UN Secretary General's representative and got informed on her mission and vision for cooperation with African Union in the field of her specialization.

Pramila Patten said that she is looking forward for continuing the constructive cooperation with Sudan.

The Charge d'Affaires has thanked the UN official for her keenness to maintain communication with Sudan Embassy, affirming Sudan readiness for cooperation with the office of the UN Secretary General Representative for Sexual Violence in Conflict at the regional and international levels.

He informed the UN official on the situation in Sudan, pointing out that the agreement reached on formulas and structures has become imminent.

He affirmed the keenness of the Sudanese parties for the participation of women in all the decision-making levels.

Ms. Pramila Patten said that she and various parties are looking forward for seeing women as members in the Sovereign Council.

