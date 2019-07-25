24 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: We Give Forced Immigration Great Attention - Motwalli

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Secretrait of the Sudanese Working Abroad SSWA, Ambassador Issam Awad Motwalli, stressed concern of the secretrait with the issue of the forced migration, the process for finding solutions and the treatment of the issues of migrants by all means.

During his address, Wednsday, at the SSWA to the workshop on the management of the forced migration in the Sudan: the challenges and responses, organized by the secretrait, Motwalli noted that the sustainable development is an effective solution and is one of the main elements to deal with forced migration. He added that the enhancement of stability and security are important factors in the migration issue.

He pointed to the pioneering role that has been played by the Sudan in the national, regional and international levels in the issues of migration and displacedment as a transit country in addition to addressing the issues of displacement in the conflicts areas.

He stressed that the SSWA is working in coordination with the relevant authorities for boosting the state's interests through strict regulations for illegal immigration, noting existence of a number of sudanese immigrants in the prisons of some countries and that the SSWA is working for the treatment of these issues.

The Director of the Sudan Center for Migration and Development Studies, Dr. Khalid Al-Lord, has presented a paper on forced migration that addressed the importance of the role of society in addressing forced migration issues. He pointed out that the center is considered a reference to migration and pays forced migration great attention, referring to the causes of forced migration.

He attributed the challenges of migration to the absence of a clear national migration strategy, besides the need for relevant institutions, the capacity building of human resources, the strengthening of coordination and cooperation frameworks at the regional and international levels, and addressing the causes of displacement.

On his part, the Director of the Center of the Displaced Persons of the Humanitarian Aid Commission, Ahmed Fanjari, has introduced a paper on the concepts and interventions of internal displacement, in which he explained that displacement is caused by armed conflicts and natural disasters, referring to the law of international conventions and the protection of IDPs and the treatment of their issues and rights.

The workshop has also discussed the refugees issues in the Sudan, where the Direcor of Planning at the Refugees Commission, Amal Shargawi, pointed out that the issue of refugees is an old phenomenon that has developed over time, and that the Sudan receives refugees from neighboring countries, estimated at 2 million refugees, and that the commission works to protect them and provide them with humanitarian assistance, and to find solutions for voluntary repatriation and local integration for some of them with the resettlement programs.

Read the original article on SNA.

