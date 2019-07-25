Sudan: Childhood Council Discusses Detailed Plan of 2019-2020

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the National Council for Childhood , Sauad Abdul- A'al, indicated that the Sudan is one of the leading countries in providing reports at the regional and international levels, and the planning in accordance with the African and international agenda for the development and advocacy of children.

During her address, Wednesday, to the opening sitting of the workshop for the discussion of the detaild plan for the year 2019-2020, she explained the planning and coordinative role of the council in the setting up of the strategies that is to be implemented by the states' councils and the relvant bodies on the government and the civil society organization, noting that the Sudan is a signatory of the protocols for the protection of children.

She expressed her happiness for the openness of young people to the international community, and praised their peaceful revolution.

She indicated that what was established during the two years of a detailed planning is the cornerstone of a future strategy.