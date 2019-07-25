25 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Wetzlar Breaks National Record

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cloud Fusire

United States-based Zimbabwean swimmer, Peter Wetzlar, yesterday broke the national record in the 100m freestyle at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Wetzlar, who is on a swimming scholarship at the University of Kentucky, set a new national record in the men's 100m freestyle after touching the wall in 50.50s.

He beat a four-year-old record of 50.87s set by Sean Gunn at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

The 22-year-old swimmer managed to break the record despite failing to make the cut into the semi-finals after he finished 56th out of 120 swimmers.

He was the first Zimbabwean male swimmer to qualify and compete at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

"I am excited to be representing Zimbabwe at the FINA World Swimming Championships. It feels great to have broken a national record, especially at such a world event," said Wetzlar.

"Honestly, it is hard to compete and achieve such a record when competing with the best swimmers in the world and I'm feeling proud to have broken Sean Gunn's record.

"I had always looked up to him for inspiration to achieve great things in my swimming career and it is special to break the record he achieved at the World Olympics Games."

Zimbabwe is being represented at the event by swimming sensation Paige Van Der Westhuizen, Liam Davis, Wetzlar and Robyn Lee.

Today Van Der Westhuizen will compete in the 100m freestyle, while Davis will take part in the 200m breastroke event.

Zimbabwe

Govt Dangles Land in Chinese Investors' Faces

Government has offered huge tracts of land in Victoria Falls and other northern parts of the country as it seeks to… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.