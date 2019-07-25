Zimbabwe: Wetzlar Breaks National Record

United States-based Zimbabwean swimmer, Peter Wetzlar, yesterday broke the national record in the 100m freestyle at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Wetzlar, who is on a swimming scholarship at the University of Kentucky, set a new national record in the men's 100m freestyle after touching the wall in 50.50s.

He beat a four-year-old record of 50.87s set by Sean Gunn at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

The 22-year-old swimmer managed to break the record despite failing to make the cut into the semi-finals after he finished 56th out of 120 swimmers.

He was the first Zimbabwean male swimmer to qualify and compete at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

"I am excited to be representing Zimbabwe at the FINA World Swimming Championships. It feels great to have broken a national record, especially at such a world event," said Wetzlar.

"Honestly, it is hard to compete and achieve such a record when competing with the best swimmers in the world and I'm feeling proud to have broken Sean Gunn's record.

"I had always looked up to him for inspiration to achieve great things in my swimming career and it is special to break the record he achieved at the World Olympics Games."

Zimbabwe is being represented at the event by swimming sensation Paige Van Der Westhuizen, Liam Davis, Wetzlar and Robyn Lee.

Today Van Der Westhuizen will compete in the 100m freestyle, while Davis will take part in the 200m breastroke event.