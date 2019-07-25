24 July 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Human Rights Groups Warn of Naked Attempt to Inflame Bloodstained Conflicts Among Somalis

Mogadishu — National Alliance for Human Rights Organizations in Somalia (NAHRS) - an umbrella of 28 human rights organizations operating in the regions of Somalia - has today cautioned the Somali people to be vigilant about fresh attempts by external powers in subverting Somalia's fragile peace and stability.

Following an article published by New York Times Newspaper about a terrorist attack in Bossasso, Puntland, the Somali nation are being puzzled by individuals with ill-behaved political agenda who have been busy playing the blame game to settle scores with their political opponents.

NAHRS considers the claim that terror attack in Bossasso, which targeted UAE investments, was conspired, funded or organized by representatives acting on behalf of State of Qatar, is completely unreasonable and ridiculous; and does not merit to be given any credibility.

This claim is an unalloyed effort to essentially take ensuing Gulf conflict to Somali regions and make Somalia a battlefield, coupled with horrific suffering and human rights violations of Somali people. It is a naked attempt to inflame bloodstained conflicts among Somalis and drive a wedge between politicians.

The people of Somalia strongly appreciate the peculiar role Qatar has been playing in bringing Somalis together to spread peace, reconciliation, and coexistence.

Qatar has a strong record of assisting Somalis in need, and Qatari organizations are actively responding to humanitarian crises and developmental needs of Somalia. Qatar has also played a leading role through its generous funding for the implementation of infrastructure projects and peace-building work.

Through its example and its organizing function, Qatar is moreover galvanizing other nations to participate in coordinated action for inclusive economic development, including through vital international pledging conferences for Somalia.

