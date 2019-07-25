24 July 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: World Partners Urge Fast, Peaceful Transition

Brussels — The European Union chaired a meeting of international partners in Brussels on Monday to discuss their support for a peaceful solution to the current situation in Sudan.

Hosted at the European External Action Service, the meeting in the Belgian capital was attended by delegates from the African Union, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union, France, Germany, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United Nations, and the USA, discuss current efforts to support a peaceful resolution to Sudan's current challenges. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the key international financial institutions.

In a press statement after the meeting, the international partners say that they "remain committed to supporting a civilian-led transition and look forward to the swift establishment of transitional authorities with clear and transparent responsibilities as well as a genuine ability to deliver on the aspirations of the Sudanese people for peace, stability and economic recovery".

'Positive step'

The statement says that the political declaration signed between the parties on July 17 is a positive step. Partners underlined the importance for the parties to sign promptly the expected constitutional declaration and to begin its enormous task of delivering on the needed political and economic reforms.

"It will be important for the Sudanese parties to ensure the proper implementation and monitoring of the transitional agreements reached. The group is ready to support and to play a role in this context," the statement says.

"The formation of a civilian-led government and the principle of progress on commitments agreed by the Sudanese parties remain essential in facilitating the provision of economic and technical support to Sudan."

The group also shared a common commitment to follow a coordinated approach in order to ensure an effective and transparent support to the transition as well as full accountability towards the Sudanese population.

