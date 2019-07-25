Sudan: Coup d'État Foiled, Its Leaders Including Islamists Arrested, Army Says

Sudanese army on Wednesday announced it has foiled a coup d'etat in Khartoum and its leaders, including top army and security officers and some members of the party of deposed president Bashir, were arrested.

The leader of the foiled coup was Lieutenant General Hashim Abdul Motalib Ahmed, the Chief of the Joint Staffs, the army said in terse statement on Wednesday.

The statement said those involved and arrested included, "top army and security officers, leaders of the Islamic Movement and Members of the defunct National Congress Party".

The leaders of the coup attempt were arrested and are currently being interrogated prior to presenting them for trial, the communiqué said.

"The aim of the failed coup was to abort the Glorious People's Revolution, and restore the defunct National Congress Party to the helm of government, and block the way before the upcoming political solution that seeks to establish the civilian government which Sudanese people dream of" the statement explained.

"Your gallant people's Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces, the Police Forces and the National Intelligence and Security Services will remain united and renew their pledge to show no reckless in the protection of the homeland, and its gains as well as the goals of the revolution and the aspirations of the Sudanese people in decent, secure and stable life" the military communiqué said.