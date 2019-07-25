24 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: AU - TMC and FFC to Resume Negotiations On Saturday

Khartoum — The African Union (AU) Representative in Sudan has underlined that the negotiations between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) will be resumeds next Saturday in Khartoum to study the Constitutional Document and to prepare for comleting the political agreement's arrangements.

A statement issued Wednesday by the AU Representative in Khartoum said that the two sides will continue negotiations to study the Constitutional Document and prepare for completion of the Political Agreement's arrangements.

The AU official stated that the negotiations are aimed for realizingf the goals of the Sudanese revolution.

