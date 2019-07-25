Sudan Wins House Speaker Position of Arab Child Parliament

Sharjah — Arab Child Parliament Secretary General Aiman Othman AL Baroot has announced that a Sudanese named, Waleed Omar AL Atta wined the position of the Parliament's House Speaker for the first round.

AL Atta gained 26 votes in the second round of poll whilst his Saudi competitor Abdel Malik Bin Zeyad scored 17 votes.

The Kuwaiti Abdel Wahab AL Roffai wined the position of the first deputy house speaker and the second deputy position went to the Jordanian Omar Gasim khalaf AL Maaytta.

His Highness Deputy of Sharjah Governor, Sheikh Abd Allah Bin Gasim attended the session besides a number of ambassadors and Arab diplomats in the state.

Eight candidates have competed over the position of the house speaker amongst them were five females.