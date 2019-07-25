25 July 2019

News24Wire

South Africa: Mother and Two Kids Die in Soweto House Fire

By Riaan Grobler

A 29-year-old woman and her two children, aged one and three, died in a fire at their house in Rockville, Soweto on Thursday morning.

According to Robert Mulaudzi, Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson, they succumbed to smoke inhalation inside the house and were declared dead on the scene at 04:00. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

"We would like to urge all our residents throughout the City of Johannesburg to continue to look after all heating devices which might cause fires at home not to leave them unattended so that we can be able to prevent fire incidents like this one," Mulaudzi said in a statement.

This is the second fatal house fire in Gauteng this week. On Monday, five family members, including three children, were killed in a house fire in Meyerton, News24 reported.

Three of the family members - a man and two children - were retrieved from the house while it was still alight. A further two bodies - those of a grandmother and a baby - were found after the fire had been extinguished.

Source: News24

