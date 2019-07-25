South Africa: Deputy President to Respond to Questions in Parliament

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as Leader of Government Business, is today expected to field questions for oral reply in the National Assembly in Cape Town.

The oral questions session will provide Mabuza with the opportunity to apprise members of the sixth Parliament's National Assembly on his delegated responsibilities.

In line with key government priorities, Mabuza will for the next five years assist the President in coordinating efforts to stimulate and support rural and township economies.

The Deputy President will also lead the process of implementation of the rapid response interventions to improve the delivery of government services to communities.

The Deputy President - as champion of the Anti-Poverty Programme - will lead initiatives to address poverty through integrated service delivery and enterprise development.

Mabuza remains the chairperson of the South African National Aids Council (SANAC), a structure that brings together government, civil society and the private sector to create a collective and comprehensive response to HIV, TB and STIs in South Africa.

To foster collaboration between government and social partners towards addressing the shortage of skills in critical sectors of the economy, the Deputy President will also lead the National Human Resource Development Council (HRDC), where he has prioritised the issue of youth not in employment, not in education and not in any form of training.

As adopted by the 5th Parliament, the issue of land reform remains a priority. In this regard, the Deputy President will coordinate efforts towards fast tracking the land reform programme.

Furthermore, the Deputy President will also promote social cohesion initiatives, including being patron of the Moral Regeneration Movement (MRM).

Deputy President Mabuza, as Leader of Government Business, will on a regular basis have the opportunity to apprise members of both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces on progress achieved by government in realising the set priorities.