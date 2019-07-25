25 July 2019

News24Wire

South Africa: Penny Sparrow Has Died

By Kaveel Singh

Penny Sparrow who rose to infamy after describing black people as "monkeys" in a social media post in 2016 - has died.

"The family of Penny Sparrow wishes to inform the media that Penny succumbed to colon cancer in the early hours of Thursday," a statement from the family said.

"Understandably, the family would like the press to respect their privacy during this trying time and refrain from contact."

Sparrow sparked anger in South Africa after she likened black beachgoers to monkeys in a Facebook post following New Year's Eve 2016.

Sparrow was found guilty of hate speech in the Equality Court later in 2016 and ordered to pay R150 000 to the Adelaide and Oliver Tambo Foundation following her social media slur.

More to follow.

