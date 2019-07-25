Zimbabwe: Govt Secures $40m for Student Grants

Government has secured $40 million as seed money for the loan scheme that has been re-introduced by Government to cushion tertiary students failing to pay their fees.

This was said by Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira in the National Assembly yesterday.

He was responding to questions from backbenchers on the reintroduction of student grants.

Prof Murwira said they had mobilised $8,4 million from the ministry's resources and $5 million from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef).

"We have also mobilised further funding from the student line (in the ministry's budget) so that it gets to $20 million.

"With this money, we have also negotiated with CBZ that if we seed with $20 million, 'how much can you top up?' Initially they wanted to top up by 10 times more, but because of inflation they have reduced it to two times more.

"So we now have $40 million," said Prof Murwira.

He added that they would ask for more funding in the 2020 National Budget so that more students get grants.

"In the next budget, we will ask Parliament to provide this fund with support because it's a growing fund," added Prof Murwira.