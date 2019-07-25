Zimbabwe: ED Unveils Commemorative Stamps

President yesterday unveiled commemorative stamps conveying the "Zimbabwe is open for business" mantra at a function held at his Munhumutapa Offices yesterday.

The stamps were issued by Zimpost last year on July 18, to compliment the President's call, under the Second Republic, of promoting economic development.

In his speech, President Mnangagwa commended Zimpost for complimenting Government efforts in disseminating its policy.

"It is with great sense of pride and honour that I receive and unveil these special commemorative stamps which convey the 'Zimbabwe is open for business' message," he said.

"These symbolic and commemorative stamps which were issued on 18 July 2018, amplifies my Government's call and invitation to partner with and invest in Zimbabwe at this momentous time in our country's history. Stamps the world over have special meaning which relay messages to senders and receivers of mail and articles as well as those in the philatelic industry.

"I am glad that Zimpost, through these exceptional commemorative stamps will help to disseminate the message of the Second Republic."

He said the stamps will serve an ambassadorial role in communicating, advertising and illustrating the current paradigm of the country.

"The stamps we are unveiling today (yesterday) thus aptly capture the spirit of the Second Republic, whose main thrust is to enhance the socio-economic development through engagement and re-engagement with all countries, partners and institutions of the world. They help amplify our readiness to end years of isolation and play our part in every sphere of global development," President Mnangagwa said.

The President reiterated Government's commitment to put in place appropriate institutional, legislative and policy frameworks to ensure growth of investments and partnerships.

"We continue to call on those who have closed their doors to us to reconsider their stance by removing the albatross of sanctions.

"Our country deserves to be given the unhindered chance to consolidate its socio-economic reforms to the economy, for the benefit of our entire citizens," President Mnangagwa said.

He also urged Zimbabweans to be good ambassadors, adding it was every citizen's responsibility to build the country.

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Kazembe Kazembe said the stamps were issued to complement the President's call under the new dispensation.

"The commemorative stamps with the theme 'Zimbabwe is open for business' were issued to complement your call, Your Excellency, under the new dispensation for the encouragement and promotion, among other things, of economic development through engagement with all partners, institutions and countries of the world.

"You powerful message had to be reverberated nationally and internationally to signify the positive trajectory that the country is following," Minister Kazembe said.

He added that the stamps carry various pictorial representation of the President's meetings with global and regional leaders as he embarked on the re-engagement process.