Zimbabwe: Zim, Namibia to Upgrade Relations

Zimbabwe and Namibia have agreed to strengthen ties by upgrading cooperation and bilateral relations from a Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) to a Bi-National Commission (BNC), a Cabinet minister has revealed.

A BNC is chaired at Head of State level, with parties committed to meeting annually, while a JPCC is chaired at ministerial level.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo told The Herald yesterday that delegates to the 9th Session of the Zimbabwe-Namibia Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) had agreed to upgrade ties.

Dr Moyo said the parties now await endorsement from President Mnangagwa and President Hage Geingob before upgrading of relations.

President Mnangagwa is in Namibia on a three-day State visit, which will coincide with the signing of seven bilateral agreements between Harare and Windhoek.

"Relations between Zimbabwe and Namibia are very cordial and

the relationship had to be taken to another level so that it could enhanced economically.

"Above all, because the joint commission has matured, the two nations agreed that we should recommend that it should be upgraded into a Bi-National, this is basically the agreement," he said.

Zimbabwe and Namibia will today sign seven bilateral relations.

Delegates from the two countries have been discussing the agreements since Monday, with Presidents Mnangagwa and Geingob set to witness the signing of the deals today.

Some of agreements include terms of reference for joint trade and economic committee between the two countries, co-operation on the promotion of small and medium enterprises development and mutual customs assistance agreement.

Namibia will become the third country in the SADC region with which Zimbabwe has relations at a Bi-National level after South Africa and Botswana.

This year, Zimbabwe held two Bi-National Commissions with Gaborone and Pretoria where several deals were signed.

The Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission was held in February this year, while the third session of the Zimbabwe-South-Africa Bi-National was held the following month.

Both commissions were hosted by Zimbabwe.