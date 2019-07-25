25 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Council to Demolish Illegal Houses

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: IWPR
Woman watches as a house is demolished in the clampdown by the Zimbabwean government on what it terms illegal structures (file photo).
By Yeukai Karengezeka

Harare City Council (HCC) is set to demolish illegal houses that were built on council farms in Crowborough following a court order to take action.

Since 2012, several housing cooperatives illegally took occupation of council land and allocated stands to their members.

In an interview, the city works director Engineer Zvenyika Chawatama said all the people occupying council farms will be evicted.

"We have got issues on council farms, particularly the ones used for the treatment of sewage," he said.

"These farms were invaded, but they are not designed for residential purposes and their occupation is in violation of the Urban Councils Act."

It is alleged people occupying the farms in that area are vandalising council property on the land by blocking sewer pipes, destroying sewer holding ponds and building on top of major sewer and water pipes.

Eng Chawatama said although council would regularise some structures, they will not compromise on any structures that are directly affecting service provision.

He said Budiriro was one of the most invaded areas and so is Harare South where all the land set aside for institutions was already developed by illegal settlers.

Eng Chawatama said the city will be guided accordingly on settlements on wetlands as there was a document that was compiled, which indicates the exact affected areas.

A source at the town house said the processes of demolitions usually hit a snag because some council officials were involved in the parcelling of the land.

"Destroying most illegal structures is a challenge because the land is parcelled out by some council officials," said Eng Chawatama.

"They work in connivance with land barons and for that reason they also fight from within to ensure that things like evictions and demolitions do not happen so easily.

"A fortnight ago, council failed to destroy structures at the farms due to lack of support from the police."

Zimbabwe

Govt Dangles Land in Chinese Investors' Faces

Government has offered huge tracts of land in Victoria Falls and other northern parts of the country as it seeks to… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.