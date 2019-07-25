Zimbabwe: ICC Ups the Stakes, SRC Reacts to Move

The International Cricket Council have raised the stakes by threatening they could trigger a termination of the Zimbabwe Cricket membership should the conditions, which they have set, not be met by October 8.

However, the Sports and Recreation Commission, whose suspension of the ZC board triggered the saga, say they have no obligations to act since the ICC's directive was to the suspended leaders of the domestic game.

The SRC also revealed that, in consultation with the ZC interim committee, they were, in the meantime, attending to the welfare issues of contracted players and employees of Zimbabwe Cricket.

ICC chief executive, Manu Sawhney, wrote to suspended ZC board chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani, yesterday, advising him that should their reinstatement not be done before October 8, Zimbabwe Cricket's membership could be terminated.

It's a new position by the ICC since the last communication from them only dealt with suspension of Zimbabwe Cricket, the freezing of financial support and the prohibition of local cricketers taking part in events under the auspices of the world cricket controlling body.

Sahwney's latest communication also said the ICC did not allow "pubic or quasi-public" entities from involvement in the affairs of their member associations. The ZC board was suspended on June 21 for ignoring a directive from the SRC to shelve their elective annual meeting in Victoria Falls amid allegations of electoral irregularities and financial misappropriation.

However, the Sports Commission said, as far as they were concerned, it was business as usual in their intervention mechanisms since the ICC letter was directed to Mukuhlani for action and not them.

"The Sports and Recreation Commission's (SRC) attention has been drawn to correspondence dated the 24 July, 2019 from the International Cricket Council (ICC), addressed to Mr Tavengwa Mukuhlani, a member of the suspended Board of Directors of Zimbabwe Cricket," the SRC said in a press statement.

"The correspondence sets out the terms and conditions upon which the ICC may review the decision to suspend the Zimbabwe Cricket's membership.

"The correspondence advises Mr Mukuhlani that, ' . . . .should you wish the ICC to reconsider your suspension, you are required to take all relevant steps to ensure that the Board of Zimbabwe Cricket, elected on the 14 June 2019 is unconditionally reinstated forthwith and, in any event, no later than 8 October 2019 . . . '

"SRC and the interim committee of ZC are not required to do anything in terms of that correspondence and, in particular, attending to the stated terms and conditions for review of suspension.

"For the avoidance of doubt, until the suspended ZC Board ensured for its reinstatement, as required of it by the ICC, the interim committee will stay in office and see to the discharge of its mandate as set out in its terms of reference.

"The SRC also expresses its total confidence in the ability and willingness of the suspended Board Members of ZC in ensuring for an outcome that is in the best interests of Zimbabwe's cricket, particularly the players themselves, in the shortest time possible.

"The SRC, in consultation with the interim committee is, in the meantime, attending to the welfare issues of contracted players and employees of ZC."

Sawhney, the ICC chief executive, said in his letter to Mukuhlani, which was copied to ICC chairman Shashank Manohar, ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja, ICC senior legal consultant - Integrity and Regulatory - Sally Clark, Dave Ellman-Brown, the chairman of the ZC Interim Committee, Retired Justice Ahmed Ibrahim, a representative of Interim Committee, that they viewed the SRC as a statutory board.

And, their intervention in the affairs of ZC, especially the suspension of its leadership, were in breach of their articles of association.

"Each Member must at all times manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government (or other public or quasi-public body) interference in its governance, regulation and/or administration of Cricket in its cricket playing country (including in operational matters, in the selection and management of teams, and in the appointment of coaches or support personnel. (Emphasis added)," Sawhney said in his letter.

"Should you wish the ICC to reconsider your suspension, you are required to take all relevant steps to ensure that the Board of Zimbabwe Cricket elected on 14 June 2019 is unconditionally reinstated forthwith and, in any event, no later than 8 October 2019 so that the ICC Board can review the matter when it convenes on 12 October 2019 for its next meeting.

"You are also required to provide satisfactory evidence to ensure that the Zimbabwe Cricket will administer its affairs free of external interference and influence. Should the ICC not receive a satisfactory response from you on the above terms, within the stipulated time-frame, the ICC reserves its right to take such further action as it deems appropriate including to proceed by way of termination of your membership as provided for in the Articles of Association. As a courtesy to Mr Ellman-Brown and Retired Justice Ahmed Ibrahim who appeared before the (ICC) Board, a copy of this letter is also being copied to them as representatives of the Interim Committee."