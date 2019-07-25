25 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Council Warns Against Land Conmen

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Blessings Chidakwa and Sallomy Matare

Harare City Council has urged home seekers to be vigilant when buying land, following the emergence of conmen collecting regularisation fees while claiming to be council officials.

The council has since deployed its development control team, which is moving around the city to stop the illegal parcelling out of land.

In a statement, the local authority said: "The suspects are allegedly moving with a Nissan Hardbody with registration number ABG 1621 and a Honda Fit AET 8845, with two others purported to be surveyors identified as Jumbe and Nyamajiva."

The city council emphasised that it had not commissioned any councillors or officials to sell land.

"We would like to reiterate that Harare City Council has not mandated any of its councillors or officials to sell land in Harare South on its behalf, so be guided accordingly," the statement reads.

"Please note that the city does not sell land through third parties and home seekers should always verify the authenticity of residential stands with our Housing and Community Services Department before parting with their hard earned cash."

The council said it was working hard to stop the illegal sale of land.

"The land sales are, therefore, illegal and our development control team is moving in to stop the illegal parcelling out of land," it said.

The municipality said there were some people collecting regularisation fees in Southlea Park, who are claiming to be representing council.

"Please be advised that the city is still working out modalities of re-organising the area with Pinnacle Holdings, Udicorp and the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing," council said.

Zimbabwe

Harare City Council to Demolish Illegal Houses

Harare City Council (HCC) is set to demolish illegal houses that were built on council farms in Crowborough following a… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Land and Rural Issues
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.