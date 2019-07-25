Zimbabwe: Council Warns Against Land Conmen

Harare City Council has urged home seekers to be vigilant when buying land, following the emergence of conmen collecting regularisation fees while claiming to be council officials.

The council has since deployed its development control team, which is moving around the city to stop the illegal parcelling out of land.

In a statement, the local authority said: "The suspects are allegedly moving with a Nissan Hardbody with registration number ABG 1621 and a Honda Fit AET 8845, with two others purported to be surveyors identified as Jumbe and Nyamajiva."

The city council emphasised that it had not commissioned any councillors or officials to sell land.

"We would like to reiterate that Harare City Council has not mandated any of its councillors or officials to sell land in Harare South on its behalf, so be guided accordingly," the statement reads.

"Please note that the city does not sell land through third parties and home seekers should always verify the authenticity of residential stands with our Housing and Community Services Department before parting with their hard earned cash."

The council said it was working hard to stop the illegal sale of land.

"The land sales are, therefore, illegal and our development control team is moving in to stop the illegal parcelling out of land," it said.

The municipality said there were some people collecting regularisation fees in Southlea Park, who are claiming to be representing council.

"Please be advised that the city is still working out modalities of re-organising the area with Pinnacle Holdings, Udicorp and the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing," council said.